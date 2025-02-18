Bigfork launches fundraiser in final push of new baseball field

BIGFORK — Under a deep blanket of snow is the site of a new baseball field which will be used by Bigfork High School this spring.

The field is not quite done, so a fundraiser has been launched to put the finishing touches on the diamond.

Since October, Bigfork Youth Baseball has been fundraising and constructing a new high school sized baseball field just outside of town.

With Bigfork High School establishing a new varsity team last season, the Vikings had to practice and play on fields in Kalispell and use its gym to get through the season.

So when the community saw the want and need for a new field, Bigfork Youth Baseball president Nathan Mayer said they got right to work.

“Baseball isn't new here, but giving the kids after 12 years old, after 13 years old somewhere to play is new,” Mayer said. “So it really is catching on very quickly. Bigfork just loves their sports and they've thrown their full support behind it.”

Now an anonymous donor has committed to matching all the community’s donations until they reach $25,000.

The donations can be sent to Bigfork Youth Baseball’s website, and with the money the organization plans to put the finishing touches on the field with fencing, roofs for the dugouts, a pitcher’s mound and other necessities that will give the players and fans a great experience.

“We think this is going to be the best playing experience in the state for any high school team, and it's going to be one of the best viewing experiences as well,” Mayer said. “We took all of that into account when you build a field from scratch, you can really build a field of dreams.”

Bigfork Youth Baseball will be accepting donations for the field until the spring or until it reaches its financial goal.

