Ben Bird set new Class A record in leading Hardin to 3rd consecutive cross country title

BILLINGS — Hardin senior Ben Bird absolutely torched the state cross country course at Amend Park this past weekend, as Bird set a new Class A state record with a winning time of 15 minutes, 19.8 seconds.

"I just remember my training and remember what I've done throughout my season," Bird said. "I remember what God has done for me throughout my season and the purpose that He has given me. I just rely on Him and trust in Him with everything that I do."

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Ben Bird leads Hardin to third consecutive cross country title

Bird was the leader of the pack for the Bulldogs, who would put five of their seven runners on the all-state podium and claim their third consecutive team title in doing so.

"We've been very fortunate and very blessed to have Ben as an eighth grader. He was a captain then," Hardin head coach Cindy Farmer said. "The leadership that he has shown is a reflection (of) how hard he works. The boys are going to work just as hard because of his leadership."

"It truly means a lot, especially being a captain, a leader and a friend," Bird said. "I try to push everyone to be their best, and sometimes they push me to be my best, too."

Though Hardin's point total of 41 was well clear of second-place Corvallis' 102, the day wasn't devoid of adversity.

Early in the race Wylee Rides Horse lost a shoe and ran the remainder without it. He was in fourth after the first mile but slowly drifted back before clinging to a podium spot with just one tire.

"He probably would have finished, I'm thinking, it could have been third, fourth, fifth?" Farmer said. "Things like that happen. I said, 'Look what you did. You finished the race and still all-state.' To overcome that, because he could have quit or jogged it in or whatever, but we hope that the kids what they're learning on the course they'll carry those lessons on to life."

A picture perfect ending to Bird's career and another banner season for the Bulldogs.