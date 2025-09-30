Adversity helped re-focus Billings Central girls soccer team

BILLINGS — The Billings Central girls entered the soccer season as the reigning Class A state champions and had won two of the past three.

But the Rams knew this year would be a work in progress, even with the talent returning.

“The girls knew coming in that there was going to be a lot of work this year. We've seen some fruit from our work, but we've seen some struggles, as well," Billings Central head coach John Krebs said. "We're trying to still work through that, but overall I think the girls have done really well adjusting."

Adversity struck Central earlier this year, as the Rams fell to Livingston on the road. That marked the first loss for Central since the 2023 postseason.

“It definitely was a wake-up call that we needed to be focusing in more at practice and mostly just staying calm on the field and keeping possession of the ball," said senior Amaya Lorash.

“You can see it (at practice) they're a little more focused, because we've been trying to work on certain pieces to our game that have been lacking. They're way more focused than they have been," Krebs said.

There are essentially four teams fighting for three playoff spots out of the Eastern A, highlighting just how competitive Class A soccer is this season.

“One-hundred percent, the girls game in Class A has gotten way more competitive. I've only been coaching high school soccer for three years — the boys one year and the girls the last two — and just in those three years it's gotten way more competitive, which is good to see," Krebs said.

The Rams are in action Saturday at rival Laurel in what is a big game for both teams.