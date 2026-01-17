High School College More Sports Watch Now
9 schools compete in Great Falls Open swim meet on Saturday

Will Charlton/MTN Sports
Great Falls swim meet Jan. 17.
GREAT FALLS — One of the bigger swimming events of the season before February's state meet hit the Great Falls High pool Saturday, as nine schools across Class AA and A dove in to try and improve times as the season heads down the final stretch.

Some top results include Great Falls sophomore Duncan Schroeder going 2:02.27 in the boys 200 intermediate for a new season best, Bison sophomore Ella Woldtvedt — a member of 2025's team state champion — finishing with a 25.38 second tally in the 50 freestyle also for a new best, and Bozeman senior Cal McColley — who won a team title in 2025 as well — finishing at 25.38 in the same event on the boys side.

This article will be updated with more results later.

