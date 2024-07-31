57th annual Montana Coaches Association clinic begins in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The annual Montana Coaches Association clinic kicked off Wednesday at Charles M. Russell High School.

Coaches and athletes from all over the area were in attendance to hear from profound speakers.

"Our sports chairs have done an outstanding job as our board has," said Don Olsen, the director of the clinic. "When you surround yourself with good people, that's the key to putting on an event like this."

Olsen — who is a former coach — says it took a lot of time and effort to set up the event. He also enjoys having old friends return.

"That camaraderie is so important," Olsen said. "It's just a rewarding experience."

Two noteworthy coaches invited were Barry Hinson and Marty Mornhinweg.

Hinson is well known for his time coaching NCAA basketball with Oral Roberts, Missouri State and Southern Illinois. He was also on Bill Self's staff at Kansas.

"Everything that I've done I learned from people that were in this building today," Hinson said.

Similarly, Mornhinweg attended events like Wednesday's when he was younger.

"I flash back to my younger days, where I'd travel hundreds of miles to be able to go to one of these clinics," Mornhinweg said.

The Montana Football Hall of Famer said he felt honored to be there since he could provide lessons to younger and newer coaches.

"One thing I talked about it in my address to the coaches (Wednesday) was we get the opportunity to instill confidence in young men," Mornhinweg said. "What an opportunity we have."

The MCA clinic continues with the Hall of Fame induction Thursday and runs through Friday.