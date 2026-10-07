1 athlete, 2 schools: Helena Christian junior helps Capital's unbeaten flag football team

HELENA — For most high school athletes, representing their school is straightforward. For Macy Canney, the path looks a little different.

Canney attends Helena Christian, where she also plays basketball. But this fall she's helping lead the undefeated Helena Capital flag football team at quarterback.

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1 athlete, 2 schools: Helena Christian junior helps Capital's flag football team

That opportunity was made possible by a bill passed by the Montana Legislature in May 2021, allowing non-public school students to participate in activities offered by public schools when those programs are not available at their own school.

For Canney, the rule change opened the door to playing a sport she had always wanted to try.

"Ultimately, I decided to play flag football because it's just been like a dream that I've had to play," Canney said.

Joining the Bruins came with some built-in support. Her uncle, Lucas Canney, is Capital's head coach, and her cousin plays center on the team. Still, Canney was stepping into a new team environment with plenty of unfamiliar faces.

"The people here are just super kind and welcoming. And so it's been easy to create friendships with them," Canney said.

Those friendships helped calm the nerves she felt when she first joined the program.

"I was a little nervous to come play on a team who I didn't really know anybody. But thankfully my uncle is the coach and I have my cousin," Canney said.

While she spends her school days and basketball seasons at Helena Christian, Canney has found another home with the Bruins. The junior has helped Capital get off to a perfect start this season, contributing to one of the state's top flag football teams.

She's also thankful for the legislation that made the opportunity possible.

"I'm thankful they had passed that bill so I could come and play the sport," Canney said.

Now Canney is getting the chance to do both: playing basketball for Helena Christian while co-quarterbacking an undefeated Capital flag football team.

