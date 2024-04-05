Montana rosters revealed for 2024 Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

BILLINGS — The Montana rosters for the annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series have been released, the organization announced Friday.

This year games will be played June 14 in Gillette, Wyo., and June 15 at Lockwood High School.

Montana's boys roster includes three players from Class AA, including Zad Rodarte from state champion Bozeman Gallatin; two players from Class A; three from Class B; and two from Class C. Montana's boys have won the past 22 games in the series and hold an all-time 67-27 advantage over Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain College men's basketball assistant coach Steve Keller, who was previously the head coach at Montana Western and Providence, returns to coach the Montana boys.

Montana's girls roster includes four players from Class AA, one each from Class A and Class B, and four from Class C, including Teagan Erickson and Paige Wasson from state champion Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale. Montana's girls have won the past 13 games in the series and hold an all-time 39-13 advantage over Wyoming.

The Montana girls will again be coached by Rocky Mountain College women's basketball coach Wes Keller.

Two-time Montana Gatorade player of the year Breanna Williams of Class AA state champion Billings Skyview is unable to play in the series, as she will already be with her new team at the University of Maryland.

The games are sponsored by Adrenaline Fundraising and Stockman Bank.

Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series

June 14 at Gillette, Wyo., and June 15 at Lockwood

Montana rosters

Boys

Kellen Harrison, Bozeman; River Hurley, Anaconda; Ben Old Person-Harlow, Arlee; Reese Paulson, Belt; Eli Quinn, Frenchtown; Maurice Redhorn, Browning; Zad Rodarte, Bozeman Gallatin; Hayden Steffenson, Columbus; Cooper Tyson, Billings West; Mason Veneman, Manhattan Christian.

Coach: Steve Keller.

Girls

Taylee Chirrick, Roberts; Teagan Erickson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Kourtney Grossman, Billings West; Halle Haber, Billings West; Isabelle Heggem, Roy-Winifred; Chloe Larsen, Missoula Hellgate; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel; Hallie Neibauer, Chinook; Sadie Smith, Frenchtown; Paige Wasson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale.

Coach: Wes Keller, Rocky Mountain College.