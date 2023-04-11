Montana rosters announced for annual all-star basketball series with Wyoming

BILLINGS — Treasure State rosters for the 2023 Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series were announced Tuesday by the event's sponsor, the Midland Roundtable.

The boys and girls rosters each consist of 10 of the top senior basketball players from across the state. This year's doubleheaders will take place on Friday, June 9, at Gillette College in Gillette, Wyoming, and Saturday, June 10 at Lockwood High School in Billings.

The head coach of the Montana boys team will again be Steve Keller, who is 20-0 all-time in the series. Keller recently announced his retirement as head coach at the University of Providence. Wes Keller, Steve's son, will again coach the girls team. He is 11-1 all-time in the series, including 11 straight wins.

Montana has dominated the series, having won 20 consecutive boys games and 11 consecutive girls games. The Treasure State boys lead the all-time series 65-27 while the girls lead 37-13.

The 2023 rosters are as follows:

Boys



Royce Robinson, Lewistown

Dougie Peoples, Butte Central

Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin

Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate

Lane Love, Billings Skyview

Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian

Connor Michaud, Frenchtown

Michael Murphy, Glendive

Noah Dowler, Kalispell Glacier

Billy Carlson, Billings West

Head coach: Steve Keller, University of Providence (retired)

Girls

