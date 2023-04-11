Montana rosters announced for annual all-star basketball series with Wyoming

BILLINGS — Treasure State rosters for the 2023 Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series were announced Tuesday by the event's sponsor, the Midland Roundtable.
The boys and girls rosters each consist of 10 of the top senior basketball players from across the state. This year's doubleheaders will take place on Friday, June 9, at Gillette College in Gillette, Wyoming, and Saturday, June 10 at Lockwood High School in Billings.
The head coach of the Montana boys team will again be Steve Keller, who is 20-0 all-time in the series. Keller recently announced his retirement as head coach at the University of Providence. Wes Keller, Steve's son, will again coach the girls team. He is 11-1 all-time in the series, including 11 straight wins.
Montana has dominated the series, having won 20 consecutive boys games and 11 consecutive girls games. The Treasure State boys lead the all-time series 65-27 while the girls lead 37-13.
The 2023 rosters are as follows:
Boys
- Royce Robinson, Lewistown
- Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
- Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin
- Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate
- Lane Love, Billings Skyview
- Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
- Connor Michaud, Frenchtown
- Michael Murphy, Glendive
- Noah Dowler, Kalispell Glacier
- Billy Carlson, Billings West
- Head coach: Steve Keller, University of Providence (retired)
Girls
- Alex Bullock, Helena
- Malea Eagan, Colstrip
- Alyse Aby, Laurel
- Layne Kearns, Hamilton
- Avery Burkart, Bozeman
- Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian
- Layla Baumann, Billings West
- Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central
- Jada Clarkson, Helena Capital
- Maddy Moy, Kalispell Flathead
- Head coach: Wes Keller, Rocky Mountain College