Montana High School Association settles in new facility in Helena

HELENA — The new Montana High School Association building sits off the intersection of 13th Street and North Last Chance Gulch.

Executive director Brian Michelotti, who has been at the helm of the organization for the past four years, recently offered some insight on the features now in place at the new building.

"We have a basketball floor right when you enter the building, track going around, and then our bathrooms, we had a sports theme to them as well," he said. "It's very open, lots of windows, really good lighting. We're very fortunate to have a large conference room upstairs that we are able to share with our member schools.”

The MHSA has 182 member schools, and Michelotti said their No. 1 priority is to serve and assist them, and this structure will play a big role in that mission during the years ahead.

"We're going to continue to do what our mission says, and that's really work to promote and develop student-athletes in the activities and really recognize that this other half of education — the athletics and activities side — of what we do is so important in the development of all our student-athletes," Michelotti said.

The MHSA’s old building was sold for $850,000, and the new building was purchased at a cost of $760,000. Michelotti noted the new facility was remodeled for $1.4 million.

The MHSA staff moved into the 7,000-square-foot refurnished facility around mid-December 2025. The change for the governing body of high school sports and activities in the state of Montana came after they spent more than six decades at their previous location in Helena that was limited.

“That building served us well, but we did need a little bit more space.” Michelotti said. “We were able to come by this opportunity to remodel this existing building and put a nice touch on it.”

