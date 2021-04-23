Watch
Montana High School Association executive board takes final action on items, approves co-ops

Montana High School Association
Posted at 10:36 AM, Apr 23, 2021
HELENA -- In addition to announcing future state event dates and sites and approving the possibility of offering high school girls flag football, the Montana High School Association executive board took a number of other actions during its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

Final action was taken on the following items, which were previously reported here:

  • The board approved the Class B realignment request for football
  • The board approved assigning Lockwood to the Eastern A for soccer
  • The board approved placing Simms boys and girls tennis teams in the same division (Northwest B-C) effective this year

The board also took action on a few items that will be distributed to member schools for a two-week notice period. That includes a revised 8-Man football playoff bracket, which would replace the South's fourth seed with the fifth seed from the East. The new bracket will go into effect this fall.

Three co-ops were also approved by the board after it waived co-op enrollment requirements and/or deadlines.

A football co-op between Denton-Geyser-Stanford and Grass Range-Winnett was approved for this fall, though that agreement still has to be approved by the involved school boards and co-op boards. If the boards approve, that co-op would be for this fall only and would be reviewed after the 2021 season. The MHSA executive board waived the enrollment requirements to approve the co-op, which would compete in 6-Man football and play Denton-Geyser-Stanford's schedule. Both DGS and GRW were forced to forfeit games in 2020.

The board also approved a football co-op for Custer-Hysham and Melstone. Melstone previously participated in a football co-op with Roundup, which plays Class B 11-man football. The Custer-Hysham-Melstone co-op will compete in 6-Man football.

And the board approved a co-op enrollment waiver for boys and girls basketball for Alberton-Superior.

Dinny Bennett, the superintendent of Forsyth and the Class B representative on the board, was re-elected as the board president. Jim Hawbaker, the assistant principal at Billings Central, is the newly elected vice president.

