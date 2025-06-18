Montana High School Association announces newest members of Montana Officials' Association Hall of Fame

HELENA — Four longtime members of the Montana Officials’ Association will be inducted into the MOA Hall of Fame.

Brian Michelotti, the executive director of the Montana High School Association, announced Wednesday that Miles City’s Bruce Shipp, Missoula’s Bryan Porch, Butte’s James "Ned" Ellingwood and Bozeman’s Steve Johnson are the newest members of the MOA hall.

Combined, the four inductees have more than 160 years of officiating experience in Montana. The individual regions or pools the official belongs to will do a recognition for their respective official.

Below are the capsules on each inductee provided by the MHSA:

Bruce Shipp, Miles City

Bruce Shipp served as an official with the Montana Officials Association from 1989 to 2023. Over his 34-year career, he officiated basketball and, for 24 of those years, also officiated football. His dedication to the craft extended beyond the MOA, with five years working Frontier Conference football and 15 years officiating both men’s and women’s NJCAA basketball. Throughout his officiating career, Shipp attended numerous referee camps and "Train the Trainer" clinics. He came to see officiating not simply as a role, but as a responsibility. To him, every whistle carried weight. Every decision influenced the rhythm of the game. He approached each call with seriousness and respect. Shipp officiated in 10 state boys basketball tournaments and two state girls basketball tournaments. He was selected to officiate five state boys championship games — four in Class C (1998, 2004, 2008, 2011) and one in Class A (2005). He also officiated 50 district and divisional tournaments in Classes A, B and C for both boys and girls. In football, Shipp was selected for two state Class B championship games (2003, 2013) and officiated more than 35 playoff games across Class A, B, 8-Man and 6-Man divisions. He also officiated several all-star football games and MonDak competitions. Shipp’s excellence was recognized when he was named Montana’s Boys Basketball Official of the Year in 2006 and Football Official of the Year in 2018. From 2009 to 2021, Shipp served as the Regional Director for Miles City, helping educate, mentor and support officials in his area. In that role, he found a new kind of pride — shaping the next generation of referees and passing on the values he held dear. What remains with Shipp are the quiet moments of respect: the handshake from a coach, a young official seeking advice, the nod from a player who knew the call was right. Along the way, he built lifelong friendships with fellow officials, administrators, coaches, players and spectators alike. Shipp’s career was shared with his wife, Jan, for all 34 years. She stood beside him through every road trip and post-game debrief. A proud parent to Riley and grateful for the support and partnership of son-in-law Kamrin, Shipp finds great joy in being a grandparent to Rori.

Bryan "Porchy" Porch, Missoula

Bryan Porch, affectionately known as “Porchy,” was born in Missoula and graduated from Florence-Carlton High School in 1981. With a passion for basketball and a deep commitment to the sport, Porch dedicated over 40 years to officiating boys and girls basketball across Montana. He began his officiating career in the Bozeman Pool before moving back to Missoula, where he joined the Missoula Pool. Over the years, Porchy became an integral part of the officiating community. He served as an assignor for more than a decade in girls basketball and continued in that role for both boys and girls basketball for 20 years when the seasons were combined. Beyond his on-court contributions, he played a vital role in supporting his fellow officials — serving as treasurer, study club accountant and trainer at weekly meetings. Porch’s officiating résumé is impressive. He worked 34 state tournaments, 23 divisional tournaments and 13 district tournaments. Known for his calm demeanor and commitment to excellence, Porch became a respected mentor to new officials, always ready to guide and educate the next generation. At the collegiate level, Porch officiated for 25 years in the Frontier Conference, working both men's and women’s games. His talent and consistency earned him selections to one men’s conference championship and more than six women’s conference championship games. He also officiated at the NAIA national tournament in Jackson, Tenn., for four years, culminating in an assignment to the championship game in his final year. Additionally, he spent two years officiating in the Big Sky Conference. Off the court, Porch is married to Angie and is the proud father of two children, Aydan and Caitlyn. He currently works as an insurance sales executive with Stockman Insurance. Porch’s legacy as an official, mentor and leader as a Montana basketball official is a testament to his dedication, integrity and love for the game.

James E "Ned" Ellingwood, Butte

Ned Ellingwood began his officiating career in 1973 at just 17 years old in his hometown of Butte. His early assignments included umpiring for the Butte City Recreation Softball Leagues and American Legion baseball. His more than 20-year involvement in both leagues was capped by his selection to umpire at the 1991 Men’s Slow-Pitch National Tournament in Decatur, Ala. At age 20, Ellingwood joined the MOA and expanded his officiating to include high school football and basketball. While he concluded his basketball officiating career in 1991, he continued officiating football and added girls high school fast-pitch softball in the early 1980s. His MOA career spanned an exceptional 45 years (1976– 2020). In addition to officiating, Ellingwood served in several leadership roles as the director of the Butte Football Pool for 10 years, director of the Butte Softball Pool for 35 years and a district delegate for the MOA for two years. Ellingwood earned widespread respect as both a football official and fast-pitch softball umpire. Known for his integrity, deep rules knowledge and willingness to mentor new officials, he left a lasting impact on players, coaches and fellow officials across the state. Officiating wasn’t just a role for Ellingwood — it was his calling. In football, Ellingwood proudly served as the head referee ("White Hat") in nine state championship games, covering each class: three in Class AA, three in Class A and three in Class C. He also officiated numerous playoff games and was selected to referee in three Montana East-West Shrine Games and one Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Football Game. As a softball umpire, Ellingwood’s leadership was equally distinguished. He was named umpire-in-chief for 34 state championship tournaments — two at the AA level and 32 at the A level. His annual schedule included divisional and playoff contests, as well as the LaVerne Combo Softball Tournament. Ellingwood officially retired from the MOA in the fall of 2020, concluding a legacy built on service, mentorship and unwavering dedication to youth athletics in Montana.

Steve Johnson, Bozeman

Steve Johnson, born and raised in Glasgow, graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and retired in December 2020 as the Assistant Superintendent for Business and Operations for Bozeman Public Schools. A dedicated official, Johnson was a member of the MOA for 43 years as a football official. Over the course of his officiating career, he worked 46 playoff games, including nine state championship football games, at least one at every level except 6-Man. Johnson has a long history of professional and community service. He is a member and past president of the Montana Association of School Business Officials and a member, past treasurer and past president of the Bozeman Lions Club. In recognition of his humanitarian service, Johnson received the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest honor awarded by Lions Club International. His leadership roles have included serving as a past member and treasurer of the Downtown Bozeman Improvement District Board from its inception in 1995 until 2005 and as past chair of the Board of Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. He is a graduate of Leadership Bozeman III, a past president of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, a recipient of the Chamber’s Guy Sperry Award — its highest recognition for service to the community and excellence in business — and currently serves as President of the Gallatin Foundation and a Green Coat Ambassador for the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce. Johnson and his wife, Dana, have been married for 50 years. They have four children — Craig, Dena, Danelle and Shaye — and are proud grandparents to 14 grandchildren, all of whom live in Bozeman.