BOZEMAN — During an annual Executive Board meeting that concluded Monday, the Montana High School Association approved several proposals.

Among the actions taken was an alignment change for 8-Man football as well as the approval for division arrangement for the 2024 baseball season.

There will be four 8-Man divisions for the 2024 season instead of five: East, South, North and West. St. Regis is joining the 8-Man West division after previously co-oping with Mullan, Idaho. In the North, Hays-Lodgepole will play a JV schedule only.

The division alignment will be as follows:

EAST

Broadus

Ekalaka

Circle

Culbertson

Fairview

Forsyth

Plentywood

Poplar

Scobey-Opheim

Wibaux

SOUTH

Drummond-Philipsburg

Ennis

Lone Peak

Manhattan Christian

Lame Deer

Lodge Grass

Park City

Deer Lodge

Saint Labre

Sheridan

Twin Bridges

NORTH

Belt

Cascade

Chinook

Choteau

Fort Benton

Harlem-Turner

Hays-Lodgepole (JV Only)

Rocky Boy

Simms

Shelby

WEST

Arlee

Charlo

Darby

Plains

St. Ignatius

Superior

Seeley-Swan

St. Regis

Troy

Valley Christian

Victor

For the 2024 baseball season, following the inaugural year for the sports in high school in 2023, there will be 25 teams with most still residing in the western portion of the state. The divisions will line out as follows:

EAST

Belgrade

Columbus

East Helena

Lone Peak

Livingston-Big Timber

Sidney-Fairview

SOUTHWEST

Dillon-Twin Bridges

Butte

Butte Central

Corvallis

Florence-Carlton

Hamilton-Darby

Stevensville

WEST

Frenchtown

Plains-Hot Springs

Polson

Ronan

St. Ignatius

Thompson Falls-Noxon

NORTHWEST

Bigfork

Browning

Columbia Falls

Eureka

Troy

Whitefish

Additionally, the board announced that all division champions will automatically qualify for the state tournament. Play-in games will be held either Saturday, May 18, or Monday, May 20, to determine the remaining four state tourney teams.

The Montana High School Association earlier this week announced the creation of a new executive board position solely for Native American representation. The vote passed and the board will now begin preparing for a 2025 election.

“We, as an association, recognized that diversity and the understanding of different cultures and everything is very important in how we proceed,” said Brian Michelotti, the executive director of the MHSA, in an interview with MTN Sports.

Other actions included:



Realignment for basketball, track and field and volleyball for the 13C and 14C districts. The 13C and 14C will now consolidate to become the 13C in 2024-25. The following schools will represent District 13C: Alberton, Charlo, Drummond, Granite, Hot Springs, Lincoln, Noxon, St. Regis, SeeleySwan, Two Eagle River, Valley Christian and Victor.



A change to qualifying procedures for the Class C Southern Divisional track meet was approved. Last year in the 4C, 5C and 6C district meets, the top two places qualified for divisionals and then the next four best overall times/distances/heights also qualified. Beginning this year, the same procedures will be in place, but participants will also qualify for divisionals through divisional qualifying marks.



The Board approving a five-person officiating crew to be used for postseason competition in 6-Man football when available for the first round, and will be required for each subsequent round.

The MHSA also amended its bylaws for transfer students and charter-school student participation. To read the full synopsis from the MHSA's Executive Board meeting, click here.