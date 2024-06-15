Montana girls trounce Wyoming for 14th straight win in annual basketball series

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Another year, another victory for the Treasure State girls in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series.

Led by a contingent of Class C stars, the Montanans broke it open late in the first half and ran away for a 90-68 win over their Wyoming counterparts at the Pronghorn Center to win for the 14th consecutive time in the annual Midland Roundtable series and increase their all-time lead to 40-13.

Montana coach Wes Keller, the coach at Rocky Mountain College, upped his series record to 16-1.

Montana will look to extend its streak when the teams square off Saturday in the second game of the yearly doubleheader at 5 p.m. at Lockwood High School in Billings.

The Treasure State's group of Class C talent — Taylee Chirrick of Roberts, Teagan Erickson and Paige Wasson of Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, and Isabelle Heggem of Roy-Winifred — played a huge role in the win.

Chirrick had 16 points and nine rebounds, while Erickson had 15 points. Heggem added 11 and Wasson chipped in 10. Also in double digits was Missoula Hellgate's Chloe Larsen with 12 points, which included a pair of second-quarter 3s.

Late in the first quarter, Chirrick converted a three-point play to give Montana a 22-17 advantage. In the second, an Erickson put-back and a Wasson 3-pointer helped make it 34-27.

Chirrick's coast-to-coast layup later in the quarter put the Treasure Staters ahead by double figures, 45-34. Montana scored 25 points in the second quarter and didn't look back.

"We talked about getting multiple stops; how many in a row can we get?" Keller said. "I think we got six in a row and that got us the lead, and in that second quarter we got five in a row and that helped build us to double digits heading into halftime."

Frenchtown's Sadie Smith added eight points. Billings West's Kourtney Grossman and Chinook's Hallie Neibauer each had seven. Missoula Sentinel's Emily McElmurry hit a fourth-quarter 3 and West's Halle Haber chipped in a free throw for Montana.

The Wyoming All-Stars, coached by Liz Lewis of Gillette College, were led by Sheridan High's Alli Ligocki with 16 points. Ligocki will play at Montana State Billings this coming season.

Cami Curtis of Gillette Campbell County added 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers. The Cowboy State stars hit eight total 3s

Wyoming's last win in the girls series came on June 10, 2016, a 71-64 victory.

The boys game between the Montana and Wyoming All-Stars tipped off at 7 p.m. on Friday.

This story will be updated