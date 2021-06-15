Montana Coaches Association announces scholarship recipients

The Montana Coaches Association announced the recipients of eight scholarships on Tuesday.

Jadyn Gackle of Fairview and Elizabeth Hickey of Hobson were selected for the Ralph Halverson scholarships, and Tyler Kombol of Melstone and Taylor Vander Mars of Great Falls High were selected for Frontier Conference scholarships.

Christine Funk of Choteau, Cormac Benn of Bigfork, Ashton Lewis of Stevensville and Sydney Von Bergen of Stanford were selected for MCA scholarships.

The scholarship recipients will be honored at the 2021 MCA Awards Ceremony, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 29 at C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls.