Montana Coaches Association announces fall 2021 coaches of the year

The Montana Coaches Association announced its "Coach of the Year" award winners for the fall 2021 sports season in a press release on Monday. The following winners were selected by vote of MCA member coaches.

Football

AA - Dane Oliver, Missoula Sentinel

A - Bryce Carver, Hamilton

B - Pat Duchein, Florence

8-Man - Jared Koskela, Thompson Falls

6-Man - Michael Reiter, Froid-Medicine Lake

Volleyball

AA- Patrick Hiller, Great Falls CMR

A - Anita Foster, Billings Central

B - Iona Stookey, Huntley Project

C - Hanna VanDyk, Manhattan Christian

Boys cross country

AA - Anders Brooker, Missoula Hellgate

A - Mark Albert, Hamilton

B - Tara Forsberg, Three Forks

C - Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian

Girls cross country

AA - Anders Brooker, Missoula Hellgate

A - James Peacock, Columbia Falls

B - Courtney Lynde, Red Lodge

C- Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian

Boys golf

AA - Matt Clark, Bozeman Gallatin

A - Jim O'Neil, Laurel

Girls golf

AA - Marcus Drange, Billings West

A - Jim O'Neil, Laurel

Boys soccer

AA - Jay Anderson, Missoula Hellgate

A -O'Brien Byrd, Columbia Falls

Girls soccer

AA - Rob Zimmerman, Billings West

A - Tom Maack, Laurel