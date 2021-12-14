Watch
High School Sports

Actions

Montana Coaches Association announces fall 2021 coaches of the year

items.[0].image.alt
Montana Coaches Association
Montana Coaches Association logo
Posted at 2:21 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 16:21:42-05

The Montana Coaches Association announced its "Coach of the Year" award winners for the fall 2021 sports season in a press release on Monday. The following winners were selected by vote of MCA member coaches.

Football

AA - Dane Oliver, Missoula Sentinel
A - Bryce Carver, Hamilton
B - Pat Duchein, Florence
8-Man - Jared Koskela, Thompson Falls
6-Man - Michael Reiter, Froid-Medicine Lake

Volleyball

AA- Patrick Hiller, Great Falls CMR
A - Anita Foster, Billings Central
B - Iona Stookey, Huntley Project
C - Hanna VanDyk, Manhattan Christian

Boys cross country

AA - Anders Brooker, Missoula Hellgate
A - Mark Albert, Hamilton
B - Tara Forsberg, Three Forks
C - Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian

Girls cross country

AA - Anders Brooker, Missoula Hellgate
A - James Peacock, Columbia Falls
B - Courtney Lynde, Red Lodge
C- Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian

Boys golf

AA - Matt Clark, Bozeman Gallatin
A - Jim O'Neil, Laurel

Girls golf

AA - Marcus Drange, Billings West
A - Jim O'Neil, Laurel

Boys soccer

AA - Jay Anderson, Missoula Hellgate
A -O'Brien Byrd, Columbia Falls

Girls soccer

AA - Rob Zimmerman, Billings West
A - Tom Maack, Laurel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state