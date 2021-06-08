Watch
Montana Coaches Association announces 2021 assistant coaches of the year

PHOTO COURTESY: KELSEY BROWN
Fairfield's Charlie Brown photo bombs Ryder Meyer (left) and Keeley Bake.
Charlie Brown
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jun 08, 2021
Terry Souhrada, Charlie Brown and Suzy Maki are the 2021 Montana Coaches Association assistant coaches of the year.

Souhrada has more than 20 years of experience as a boys basketball, track and field and cross country coach. Souhrada, who is currently at Polson, is the Class A assistant coach of the year.

Brown, of Fairfield, is the Class B assistant coach of the year. He has 24 years of experience as an assistant football coach.

And Maki, who is at Belt, is the Class C assistant coach of the year. She has 13 years of experience as a basketball assistant coach.

The assistant coaches of the year will be recognized alongside the fall, winter and spring coaches of the year at the 2021 MCA awards ceremony, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on July 29 at Great Falls' C.M. Russell High School.

