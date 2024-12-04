Missoula Sentinel honors nine student-athletes with signing-day ceremony

MISSOULA — Sentinel High School in Missoula held a signing-day ceremony to celebrate its student-athletes Wednesday.

The school highlighted nine students in seven different sports who will continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Two of the signees will stay in Montana, football quarterback Jace Koshatka is heading to Montana Tech and cheerleader Lilly Bundy will attend Montana State Billings.

The other seven athletes will attend schools across seven different states.

Softball player Haley Sellers will continue her career at Southwestern Oregon Community College. Two baseball players from Sentinel are headed to Division I Dakota schools, with Carter Taylor attending South Dakota State and Easton Reimers heading to North Dakota State.

Two members of the swimming also signed — Aerianna La is attending the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Adalynn Ascher is heading to Cal State East Bay.

Finally, soccer player Teya Lochridge signed with Grinnell College (Iowa) and lacrosse player Callie Crass from will attend Newberry College (S.C.).

