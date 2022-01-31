Watch
High School Sports

Actions

Missoula Hellgate's May, Sentinel's Klumph named cross country Gatorade Player of the Year

items.[0].image.alt
Richie Melby/MTN Sports
Runners round the course at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell during the Class AA and Class C races at the 2020 state cross country invitational. Missoula Sentinel's Tanner Klumph finished in second place overall to lead the Spartans to the team title.
2020 State AAC XC-35.jpg
Kensey May
Posted at 9:47 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 11:47:57-05

Missoula Hellgate's Kensey May and Missoula Sentinel's Tanner Klumph are the Gatorade Montana Players of the Year in cross country for 2021-2022.

Gatorade announced May as the winner of the girls award on Jan. 24, while Klumph was announced on Monday.

For May, it was her second consecutive year winning the award. May finished first in Class AA race at the state cross country meet in Missoula in October with a time of 18:16.14. She has signed a national letter of intent to run at Syracuse University next fall.

Klumph was also an individual state champion this fall, winning the Class AA race with a time of 15:56.21. Klumph will run at the University of Minnesota next fall.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state