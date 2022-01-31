Missoula Hellgate's May, Sentinel's Klumph named cross country Gatorade Player of the Year

Missoula Hellgate's Kensey May and Missoula Sentinel's Tanner Klumph are the Gatorade Montana Players of the Year in cross country for 2021-2022.

Gatorade announced May as the winner of the girls award on Jan. 24, while Klumph was announced on Monday.

For May, it was her second consecutive year winning the award. May finished first in Class AA race at the state cross country meet in Missoula in October with a time of 18:16.14. She has signed a national letter of intent to run at Syracuse University next fall.

Klumph was also an individual state champion this fall, winning the Class AA race with a time of 15:56.21. Klumph will run at the University of Minnesota next fall.