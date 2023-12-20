Missoula Hellgate, Big Sky girls pick up road wins in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR had their girls basketball home openers spoiled on Tuesday night by Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Big Sky. The Knights picked up their second straight win and the Eagles made it three victories in a row.

Big Sky 67, CMR 62

The Eagles trailed 51-46 going into the fourth quarter but outscored CMR 21-11 to pull out the win. Big Sky shot an efficient 9/12 from the free throw line in the last period to help them secure the win. They were led by a game high 27 points from Kadynce Couture, and got 11 each from both Avory Decoite and Kyler Latrielle.

The Rustlers knocked down eight three-pointers throughout the course of the game. ShyRae Yellow Owl made five of those to finish with 15 points, tied for a ream high with Rhema Pace.

Hellgate 59, Great Falls 26

The Knights were in control from start to finish as they held Great Falls to under 10 points in each quarter. Hellgate was able to run the score up early with their defensive pressure, helping them to come away with a lot of steals and fast breaks layups. Chloe Larson paced the Knights with a game high 13 points. Elly Reed added 11 and Alix Mund rained in another 10.