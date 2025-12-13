BILLINGS — Early season Class A high school basketball bounced into First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday with boys and girls action between Laurel and Miles City, followed by a doubleheader with Lockwood and Havre.

Laurel's games marked their season openers as the Locomotives fell 57-51 in the girls game and 71-52 in the boys matchup.

Watch Friday's highlights below:

Miles City sweeps Laurel; Havre, Lockwood split METRA doubleheaders

Each of the other three schools opened their seasons last Saturday. Havre's girls ran past Lockwood Friday 72-14 while Lockwood's boys answered in the night's finale with a 66-47 win.

The doubleheaders reignite Saturday with Laurel and Lockwood swapping opponents. Havre's girls open against Laurel at noon with the three additional games to follow at 1, 3 and 4:30 p.m.