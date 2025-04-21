Midland Roundtable reveals 2025 boys and girls athlete of the year finalists

BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable's athlete of the year finalists for 2025 were announced by the Billings organization on Monday.

The five boys finalists are Malachi Claunch of Billings West, Jack DeBourg of Billings Central, Ryan Dierenfield of Billings Skyview, Zach Morse of Billings West and Ryder Murdock of Billings Senior.

The five girls finalists are Grace Curnow of West, Dani Jordan of Lockwood, Leela Ormsby of Senior, Rae Smart of Skyview and Becca Washington of Senior.

This year's banquet is scheduled for May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets are $40 for individual and $300 for a table of eight.

For ticket information, contact Kory Loberg at KoryL@universalawards.net.

The Midland Roundtable has chosen the top boys and girls athletes in Billings every year since 1989.

