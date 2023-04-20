Midland Roundtable names Billings athlete of the year finalists

BILLINGS — The Midland Rountable on Thursday announced the boys and girls finalists for its 2023 athlete of the year awards.

The boys finalists are Jacob Anderson of Billings West, Kade Boyd of Billings Central, Billy Carlson of Billing West, Clay Oven of Billings Central and Paolo Salminen of Billings Skyview.

The girls finalists are Layla Baumann of Billings West, Lily Bland of Billings Central, Charlize Davis of Billings Skyview, Rylee Kogolshak of Billings Senior and Kassidee Savaria of Billings Skyview.

Last year's winners were Taco Dowler and Kaitlin Grossman, both from Billings West.

The Midland Roundtable has chosen athlete of the year winners from Billings — one boy and one girl — annually since 1989. The 2023 athlete of the year banquet is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Tickets are $35 for an individual and $250 for a table of eight. For ticket information, contact Kory Loberg at koryl@universalawards.net.