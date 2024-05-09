Midland Roundtable AOY: Orthopedic surgeon calling 'intrigues' Billings Skyview's Breanna Williams

(Editor's note: MTN Sports is featuring a Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist nightly leading into this year's awards banquet Wednesday, May 15, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. Ten graduating seniors (five boys, five girls) in the Billings area are nominated annually by coaches and activities directors before Roundtable members, a group of longtime sports enthusiasts in Billings, vote on one male and one female winner. In rare instances, the award has been shared.)

BILLINGS — Breanna Williams is a two-time Gatorade Montana girls basketball player of the year. So the question stands, does she even drink Gatorade?

“Yeah, I do drink Gatorade," she said with a laugh. "I’m kind of more of a Body Armor person, but …”

Fiercely known for her basketball supremacy, name an award in Montana and the Billings Skyview senior has likely won it.

Two years ago she helped the Falcons earn their first girls Class AA state basketball title. Just a couple months ago they did it again, capping a perfect 24-0 season.

Williams's accomplishments have caught the attention of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee, where one of her jerseys now hangs in the group's Ring of Honor.

“It’s just one of my Skyview jerseys that I had and they were like, ‘Hey, can we get a jersey?’ And I guess I got recognized, and it’s out hanging in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame,” she said in a somewhat surprised tone.

Williams had all sorts of college offers — she filled four shoe boxes with them — before deciding on the University of Maryland. She heads to Croatia with the Terps next month, just missing the Midland Roundtable's Montana-Wyoming All-Star series. Williams feels like the Croatia trip should give her a chance to both learn and play with college teammates.

“I think it’s a trip where everybody gets to know each other, kind of learn and get a feel for everybody’s playing style,” she said.

Williams' passion and work ethic extend will beyond the court. Determined to become an orthopedic surgeon, she seems well ahead of the curve after already sitting in on multiple surgeries.

“I’ve followed Dr. (Steven) Klepps do shoulders, and I’ve been able to follow Dr. (James) Elliott and watch his knee constructions," she said with enthusiasm. "A lot of ACLs … I watched about three that day and a total knee reconstruction."

For those wondering if she was grossed out at first:

"No, no I wasn’t," she said with a smile. "The nurses and scrub nurses were like, ‘If you ever feel queasy or whatever, go by the wall.’ I was just right up in there and it was super cool to see all the ins and outs of how things work, so I was super intrigued by that.”

Fittingly, Williams could transition from surgically breaking down opponents to surgically repairing body parts.

Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year

2024 Female finalists: Kourtney Grossman (West), Halle Haber (West), Torie Jamieson (Senior), Piper Jette (Senior), Breanna Williams (Skyview).

2024 Male finalists: Maclain Burckley (Senior), Tyce Casterline (Lockwood), Keyan Hernandez (West), Kyler Northrop (Central), Braden Zimmer (West).