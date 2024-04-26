Watch Now
Midland Roundtable announces Billings athlete of the year finalists for 2024

Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 26, 2024
BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable on Friday announced the boys and girls finalists for its 2024 athlete of the year award.

The boys finalists are Maclain Burckley of Billings Senior, Tyce Casterline of Lockwood, Keyan Hernandez and Braden Zimmer of Billings West, and Kyler Northrop of Billings Central.

Casterline is the first-ever athlete from Lockwood to be nominated for the award.

The girls finalists are Kourtney Grossman and Halle Haber of Billings West, Torie Jamieson and Piper Jette of Billings Senior, and Breanna Williams of Billings Skyview.

Last year's winners were Paolo Salminen of Billings Skyview and Rylee Kogolshak of Billings Senior.

The Midland Roundtable has chosen boys and girls athlete of the year winners from Billings every year since 1989. The winners for 2024 will be announced during the annual awards banquet on Wednesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center

Former Colstrip High School and University of Montana standout Tuff Harris will be the featured speaker.

Ticket prices are $40 for an individual and $300 for a table of eight. For ticket information, contact Kory Loberg at koryl@universalawards.net.

