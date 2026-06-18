MHSA announces 3 new inductees for officials' hall of fame

HELENA — Brian Michelotti, executive director of the Montana High School Association, has announced that Vince Gundlach of Miles City, Don MacIntyre of Helena and Tom Nansel of Colstrip will be inducted into the Montana Officials Association Hall of Fame for 2026.

Gundlach served as an official with the MOA from 1992 through 2023, dedicating 31 years to basketball officiating and 26 years to football officiating. He officiated four years in the NAIA football ranks and spent 15 years working in both men's and women's NJCAA basketball.

Gundlach's résumé includes assignments to nine Montana state noys and girls basketball tournaments and 46 divisional and district boys and girls basketball tournaments. In football, he officiated two state championship games, two semifinal contests, 15 quarterfinal games and 17 first-round playoff games across Class A, B, and C competition.

He was also selected to officiate numerous all-star football games, including Class B, 8-Man, 6-Man, and five Mon-Dak all-star games.

Gundlach was recognized in 2015 when he was named Montana Boys Basketball Official of the Year. Gundlach served the Miles City Officials Pool in numerous leadership roles, including Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Game Schedule Assigner.

MacIntyre worked his first varsity game in Helena High’s “Jungle” in 1974 and fittingly concluded his 41-year officiating career there in 2014. Throughout four decades, he officiated every level of high school basketball, from freshman contests to state championship games, with unwavering professionalism and passion.

MacIntyre championed the implementation of three-person officiating mechanics in Montana high school basketball and helped establish innovative systems for official evaluation, education, and assignment in the Helena area — many of which became statewide standards.

He also worked closely with the MHSA to advance legislation protecting officials from assault and harassment and served for many years as the MHSA District 11 Regional Director.

Nansel began his officiating career during the 1982–83 season with the Worden Officials Association. In 1986, he played an instrumental role in establishing the Colstrip Basketball Officials Association, serving as its inaugural vice president and assigner. Nansel later joined the Colstrip Football Officials Association in 1998 and officiated football for 25 years. He concluded his career officiating following the 2023 Class B boys basketball state championship game.

Nansel earned statewide recognition in 1996 when he was named Montana Boys Basketball Official of the Year by the National Federation of Interscholastic Officials Association. His service extended beyond officiating assignments, as he contributed to athletic administration through his appointment to the Montana High School Association Change of Seasons Committee during the 2000–01 school year. He also served as a trainer for his local football officials association through the MHSA Train-the-Trainer program.

Nansel was selected by coaches for approximately 75 postseason assignments. His postseason work included numerous district, divisional and state basketball tournaments, football playoff games, and state football championship contests.

Nansel served nine years on the Forsyth School Board and six years on the Board of Directors for the Montana School Boards Association.