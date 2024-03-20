Meg Murphy, Randy Symon inductees for 2024 Montana Coaches Association hall of fame

FORT SHAW — Meg Murphy and Randy Symon have been selected for induction to the Montana Coaches Association's hall of fame.

The MCA made the announcement in a press release Wednesday. The induction will be part of the 2024 MCA awards ceremony and coaches clinic on Aug. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the Great Falls CMR auxiliary gym.

A former standout athlete at both Central and Tech, Murphy built a coaching career that spanned 41 years — 35 at Butte Central and six at Montana Tech. She coached girls basketball, softball and track and field, and claimed five state championships.

Murphy led Butte Central to softball titles in 1997, 1999 and 2000. Her 1999 and 2000 teams combined for 52 consecutive victories. Murphy guided the Maroons to a pair of Class A girls basketball titles (2011 and 2016).

Murphy is a two-time MCA coach of the year and was a finalist for national coach of the year in 2016. She was inducted into the Butte Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

After four years at Hays-Lodgepole, Symon spent 34 years coaching at Thompson Falls where he led the Blue Hawks track and field teams to 31 district championships and nine divisional titles, and two state championships.

The Thompson Falls girls teams captured 12 district titles, three divisional titles and one state championship under Symon, while the boys were district champs 19 times, divisional winners six times and won one state title.

Symon was named a Montana Coaches Association track and field coach of the year in 2002.