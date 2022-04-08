Mary Felig named Billings Skyview cross country head coach

BILLINGS - The Skyview Falcons have a new cross country head coach, announced Billings Public Schools activities director Mark Wahl on Thursday.

Assistant Mary Felig takes over after Carol Kuhns resigned in December after 27 seasons. Skyview's girls placed eighth at last fall's State AA meet while the boys finished 11th .

“We look forward to working with Mary as she continues the long tradition that Coach Kuhns has established at Skyview,” Wahl said in a media release.

Felig has been a Falcons' cross country assistant for the past seven years and an assistant track coach there for the last five.

She graduated from Powder River County High School in Broadus in 2009 and ran cross country and track at MSU Billings until her graduation in 2014, according to Wahl. The following year Felig began her coaching career as an assistant to Kuhns and currently teaches math at Skyview.

