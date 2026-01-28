Manhattan Christian wins doubleheader in Gallatin Valley rivalry matchup against Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Manhattan Christian hosted Manhattan in a basketball doubleheader Tuesday night and was victorious in both matchups.

In girls basketball the Eagles won 40-32, and then Christian won the boys game 44-33.

For Manhattan, Bryn Grossman led the way with eight points and five rebounds.

Raegan Swenson and Emily Straatman both had nine points for Manhattan Christian, while Joy James added eight.

Watch the highlights for both games here:

On the boys side, Matthew Fenno had 14 points for the Tigers and Tyson Pavlik had 11.

For the Eagles, Beau Venhuizen led the team with 15 points off of five 3-pointers.

