Lodge Grass' Tailee Bird, Danielle Jefferson sign college letters of intent

LODGE GRASS — Two Lodge Grass student-athletes have signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.

Tailee Bird will play basketball at Dawson Community College in Glendive, and Danielle Jefferson will play volleyball at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan.

Bird was a four-year letter-winner for the Indians and was selected as an all-state performer this past season. She had a school-record 51 points and 17 steals in a game versus St. Labre.

Jefferson was also a four-year letter-winner on the volleyball team.

