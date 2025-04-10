Lockwood athletic director Mike Erickson to become new AD at Glasgow

GLASGOW — Mike Erickson, who has spent the past five years as the athletic director at Lockwood High School, will be the new activities director at Glasgow, school superintendent Brenner Flaten announced Thursday.

Erickson has been instrumental in developing the athletic programs at Lockwood, especially the boys and girls basketball teams, which both qualified for their respective Class A state tournaments this year. The Lockwood boys placed second, while the girls lost in a semifinal game and then a loser-out game the following morning.

During his tenure at Lockwood, Erickson also oversaw numerous tournaments at the school, including Class B and Class C district and divisional basketball and volleyball tournaments. Lockwood also hosts the Midland Roundtable's Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series and Montana East-West all-star volleyball match.

Erickson is a native of Vida and a 1989 graduate of Circle High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete for the Wildcats. He earned his degree from Montana State University Billings.

He has 18 total years of athletic administration experience, including eight years as the athletic director at Wolf Point and five at Hardin. He was the Northeast Montana AD of the year in 2011, the Class A AD of the year in 2021 and the Yellowstone County AD of the year in 2023.

Erickson, who also previously served as the head boys basketball coach at Wolf Point and the head women's basketball coach at MSU-Northern, currently serves as the president of the Montana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA), which represents the athletic directors of all 182 Montana High School Association member schools. Flaten was the previous MIAAA president.

Erickson is also heavily involved in Montana girls flag football and has helped oversee the sport's growth as its pseudo-commissioner, helping with officiating, navigating rules and scheduling tournaments and jamborees. Erickson himself is an active member of the Montana Officials Association and officiates basketball games.

In addition to his role as K-12 activities director, Erickson will join Glasgow's physical education department as the lead strength and conditioning coach. He will begin his new post in August, succeeding current Glasgow AD Dalton Reid.