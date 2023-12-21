Lillian Schubarth striving to be Simms’ first back-to-back girls state champion

SIMMS — She’s already made history, and she’s looking to do it all over again.

Lillian Schubarth became Simms' first girls state wrestling champion last season when she won the 132-pound weight class. After starting the year low in the rankings, Schubarth rose her way to the top to claim the title.

In the state title match, she went up against an opponent she had been wrestling since the eighth grade and had never defeated her until that final match.

“It was crazy. I didn’t know how to properly understand it. I was so excited and so happy. This was something I had worked for at that time it was 14 years. This is my 15th year wrestling,” said Schubarth. “It was just so surreal. The fact that I was my coaches first ever state champion, and the fact that he expected my brother to take it.”

Schubarth started wrestling at the age of 3, following in the footsteps of her brother Steven. At the time, she was too young to compete in matches but was still allowed to participate in the practices and compete with her brother.

Steven wrestled for Simms and was one of the competitors that was expected to win the state title, but he fell short in his run and placed third. That allowed room for Lillian to get the one up on her brother and do what was expected of him.

“That’s the best part. That’s just the icing on the cake,” said Lillian about winning the sibling rivalry.

But winning one state title and beating out her older brother is not the ceiling for Lillian. There’s more history to be made as she looks to raise the bar higher and become the first Simms girl to win two state titles and do it back-to-back.

“I feel like that would be the biggest accomplishment I could have in my high school career. That’s something I’m definitely striving for,” said Schubarth. “It’s always in the back of my mind, I’m thinking about it when I go to bed, just things I can do better. I’m getting emotional just thinking about it.”

Striving for a second straight title, Lillian understands that every opponent will be “out for blood” so she has elevated her preparations. During practice, she has become more competitive with her teammates and making sure she finishes first in every drill. After practice, she has gone the extra mile to get more reps in and study film on college wrestling.

Aside from her personal goals this year, Lillian stated that one of her biggest hopes is to build up the girls wrestling program at Simms and help the younger girls get into positions to win state titles.

