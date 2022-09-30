Laurel's Mya Maack breaks state goal-scoring record in victory over Lone Peak

BIG SKY — Laurel's Mya Maack put herself at the top of the state's all-time goals list on Thursday.

Maack scored four goals in the Locomotives 6-0 road victory over Lone Peak, giving the senior 119 goals for her career, which is the new state record. Maack eclipsed the previous mark of 118 goals set by Morgan Ferestad of Billings Central from 2016-19.

119! Mya Maack is the all class career goals record holder! pic.twitter.com/ZHcRVnuE0d — Laurel Locomotives (@LocomotivePride) September 30, 2022

Maack also had an assist for Laurel, which improved to 9-0-1 with the victory. Darby Boehler had the other two goals for the Locomotives.

Maack set the state's single-season scoring record for goals last year when she netted 43. Maack, who will play soccer at Rocky Mountain College beginning next fall, has led Laurel to three consecutive state championships.

The Locomotives are scheduled to play archrival Billings Central in Laurel on Tuesday.

