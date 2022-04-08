Laurel's Lauren Taylor to run at Dickinson State

LAUREL - Laurel distance runner Lauren Taylor has signed a national letter of intent to compete in both cross country and track for Dickinson State University, Locomotives coach James Haskins announced on Thursday.

“Lauren was a team captain and a leader in so many ways for the Locomotive team this past season,” Haskins said in a school release. “Her incredible work ethic and joy for the sport of running will be greatly missed.”

Taylor was a three-time all-state finisher in cross country helping the Locomotives win the 2020 Class A girls state championship. She placed ninth at last fall’s state meet in a time of 20:37.77.

Taylor also runs track for Laurel, which won its first state championship last spring.