Laurel's Grace Wagner, Lexie Stahlman ink national letters

LAUREL - Grace Wagner and Lexie Stahlman and have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers upon graduation from Laurel High Schoo. Wagner will remain in state playing soccer at Carroll College while Stahlman is headed to Williston State for softball.

Wagner was a four-year starter at center back (defender) for the Locomotives, who won three state championships and earned a second-place finish.

"Grace was the leader of a defense this year that allowed under 10 goals the entire season. In addition, Grace was also instrumental in beginning our offensive attack," said head coach Tom Maack.

"Many folks who have followed the Laurel girls success over the past half decade will recall her remarkable shot in the state championship game her junior year. Grace unleashed a rocket from about 40 yards to tie the match which, Laurel ultimately won in overtime against Whitefish. Beyond this particular highlight Grace’s playing career will be one that will be remembered primarily as a relentless defender who put the team before her own needs. Best wishes to her in her future endeavors."

Stahlman is eager to continue her softball career at Williston State.

"I fell in love with the atmosphere," she said. "Everyone was super friendly and inviting and I loved that. I loved everything about the school."

"Lexie is a very hard working and impactful player on our high school team and I know she is going to do great things at Williston," said softball head coach Aleesa Olsen. "I am very proud to coach her and get to cheer her on next year! Lexie led the team last year in RBIs, hits, and only had two strikeouts for the season."