Laurel goalkeeper Anna Cole inks with Jamestown

LAUREL - Laurel goalkeeper Anna Cole has signed to play soccer at the University of Jamestown, the high school announced Friday morning.

"We will anxiously look forward to Anna having the same success she shared with our high school girl’s program over the past four years," said Locomotives girls head coach Tom Maack.

Cole was Laurel's starting keeper over the last three years helping the Locomotives win three straight Class A state titles. In that span she allowed less than half a goal per match as one of Montana's top players at the position. Cole earned a shutout in her final high school match, a 2-0 championship win over Billings Central in October.

"What a remarkable career being the last line of defense on those three state championship teams," Maack said. "She is a consummate team member.

"The Laurel girls soccer team is going to miss Anna as a player and team member, however, we are very excited to see her continue to develop as a student-athlete and a positive, young adult as she continues her playing career at the University of Jamestown."

Additionally, Cole earned a varsity letter as a freshman defender before shifting to goalkeeper.