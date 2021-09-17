Laurel girls, Livingston boys win Billings Central Invite

BILLINGS - Laurel's girls and Livingston's boys won team titles Thursday at the Billings Central Invitational.

Hannah Adams and Breana Jensen tied for girls medalist honors each shooting 75 for Laurel at Peter Yegen Golf Course. Danyk Jacobsen shot 70 to edge Livingston teammate Aubrey Kelley by one stroke.

Billings Central Invitational - Peter Yegen G.C.

Girls

Team scores: 1, Laurel, 327; 2, Livingston, 356; 3, Miles City, 393; 4, Billings Central, 399; 5, Sidney, 406; 6, Lewistown, 407; 7, Havre, 434.

Top 10 individuals: 1, Hannah Adams, Laurel, 75; 2, Breana Jensen, Laurel, 75; 3, Karly Volk, Sidney, 77; 4, Kara Allen, Livingston, 83; 5, Karsyn Swigart, Miles City 83; 6, Haylee Adams, 85, Laurel; 7, Adison Stinnett, 85, Glendive; 8, Jessica Gubler, 85, Livingston; 9, Kiaralynn Weidiger, 89, Lockwood; 10, Izzy Mecklenburg, 90, Lewistown.

Boys

Team scores: 1, Livingston 297; 2, Laurel 302; 3, Billings Central, 311; 4, Lewistown, 327; 5, Havre, 337; 6, Sidney, 378; 7, Glendive, 379; 8, Miles City, 387; 9, Lockwood, 403.

Top 10 individual: 1, Danyk Jacobsen, 70, Livingston; 2, Aubrey Kelley, 71, Livingston; 3, Reese Jensen, 72, Billings Central; 4, Eli Weisenberger, 72, Laurel; 5, Conor Walsh, 73, Billings Central; 6, Cam Hackman, 74, Laurel; 7, Fischer Brown, 76, Lewistown; 8, Chance Marshall, 76, Livingston; 9, Blake Harlan, 78, Billings Central; 10, Carson Barta, 78, Lewistown.

