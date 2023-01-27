Late fourth-quarter run helps Great Falls High girls take down Great Falls CMR

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High girls used a late fourth-quarter push to take down crosstown rival Great Falls CMR on Thursday.

The Bison were led by Ashlyn Jones who scored a game high 25 points. Jones got herself going early in the opening quarter after Isis Haslem came up with a deflection leading to a steal by Jones who took it all the way and finished at the rim despite the foul. Great Falls led 10-7 after the first quarter.

The next two frames belonged to CMR. After going down 19-10, the Rustlers found a spark after a long two-pointers from Rhema Pace. As time wound down in the second, Kacey Christensen backed in a floater to cap off a 10-0 run for CMR, giving the Rustlers a one point lead as they headed into the locker room.

The Rustlers were able to hold on to that lead as it was an evenly played third quarter, seeing CMR up 29-28 headed into the fourth.

There were plenty of lead changes within the first four minutes of the final quarter. But it was Jones’ corner 3 that changed all momentum in Great Falls direction. After that 3-pointer put them up 37-35, the Bison went on a 9-2 run to secure their lead. CMR was able to cut it to a three point game with six seconds left, but it was too late as Great Falls would put the game away at the free throw line.