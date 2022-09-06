Larry Krystkowiak among featured speakers at upcoming basketball coaching clinic in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Former NBA and college head coach Larry Krystkowiak will be among the featured speakers at an upcoming basketball coaching clinic at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.

The clinic will be held Oct. 1 beginning at 10:30 a.m., and is available to coaches at all levels across the state and region. Aside from Krystkowiak, Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and Bobcats women's head coach Tricia Binford will speak, as will former Utah Jazz vice president and general manager Dennis Lindsey.

Admission to the event costs $60 per person. To register, visit the men's basketball page at www.msubobcats.com, contact MSU director of basketball operations Colin McGettigan at colin.mcgettigan@msubobcats.com, or call 719-660-7393.

Krystkowiak, a Missoula native who grew up in Shelby, spent the past 10 seasons as the head men's coach at the University of Utah. He posted a 183-139 record and took the Utes to the NCAA tournament twice, which included a Sweet 16 run in 2015.

Krystkowiak was the head men's coach at the University of Montana, his alma mater, for two seasons. In 2006 he coached the Grizzlies to a first-round win in the NCAA tourney, the most recent victory for the Big Sky Conference in the Big Dance.

Krystkowiak also spent time as an NBA head coach with the Milwaukee Bucks over the course of two seasons.

He was a decorated player at UM from 1982-86, becoming a three-time Big Sky Conference MVP. He remains the Grizzlies' all-time leading scorer with 2,017 points.