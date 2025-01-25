Watch Now
Kalispell Glacier boys, girls sweep Flathead in crosstown doubleheader

Flathead and Glacier Boys shake hands postgame, Kalispell
KALISPELL — It was an exciting night of basketball in the Wolf Den with the first crosstown matchup of the year for Kalispell rivals Flathead and Glacier.

And it turned into a Friday night sweep for Glacier, as the boys held on for a 54-49 victory and the girls rolled to a 47-22 win.

The boys game was a back-and-forth affair, as Flathead struck first with a basket from Max Shostak. However, Glacier fought back for most of the first half controlling the ball on offense and maintaining a lead thanks to the scoring Liam Ells, who knocked down a buzzer beater to end the first half and give the Wolfpack a five-point lead.

The second half, and especially the fourth quarter, was all Lyric Ersland for the Braves as he seemingly could not miss, knocking down multiple contested jumpers and 3-pointers to help Flathead lead for most of the half.

But his performance was spoiled by a clutch and-one layup by Asher Knopik that put the Wolfpack back on top, and they held on for the 54-49 victory.

The girls matchup was less of a nail biter as Glacier came out hot from 3, as guard Reese Ramey knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half.

After controlling the offensive boards and knocking down 3s consistently, the Wolfpack stomped the Bravettes for the 47-22 win.

The Glacier boys and girls both play their next games against Missoula Hellgate, while the Flathead teams will both play Sentinel.

