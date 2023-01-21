Kalispell Glacier boys, Flathead girls take Round 1 of crosstown basketball

KALISPELL — Kalispell played host to its first crosstown basketball games of the season between Glacier High and Flathead High.

The Wolfpack boys won 72-35 while the Flathead girls won 44-37.

Xavier Stout led Glacier with 14 points while Tyler McDonald added 11. The Wolfpack improved to 6-3 overall and 2-3 in Western AA play. Slate Burrington led Flathead with 10 as the Braves fell to 0-9 and 0-5 in league play.

Kennedy Moore paced Flathead with 17 points while Kenedee Moore led Glacier with 20 points. Flathead improved to 6-2 and 3-2 in league play while Glacier fell to 2-7 and 1-4.

