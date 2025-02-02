'Just good chemistry': Thompson Falls boys, girls enjoy strong showing in 7B

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thompson Falls boys and girls basketball teams both entered the week with matching 5-0 records in District 7B to sit at the top of the league standings.

While the two teams may not play or practice together, it is easy to see their strengths are built off the same important foundation — chemistry.

Thompson Falls senior Olivia Fitchett explained how she thinks the girls team started hot.

“We've been playing with each other (on) the same team for two years now,” Fitchett said. “The exact same girls. We had no seniors last year and so our team dynamic is really good. We don't have any problems and we all play together really well.”

Fitchett also says coming back with the same team has helped the Bluehawks avoid some initial growing pains most teams face by taking what they learned from last season.

“We weren't amazing, but it was a building year and this year really just shows that we all get along really well,” Fitchett said. “We came into the season knowing positions and knowing what we had to do to excel and we're definitely showing that.”

For the No. 10-ranked boys, the team is led by nine seniors who have played together since childhood.

Boys head coach Jake Mickelson says the team’s longstanding history has made the players eager to share the ball with each other.

“On offense, we're very connected I would say and on defense. We're good in good unison with each other,” Mickelson said. “It's just good chemistry with the group; everybody's got the opportunity to shoot the ball, everybody likes to rebound, they like to get steals. It's just a really fun group to be a part of working hard.”

With their recent success, both the boys and girls teams have loved sharing those fortunes with the rest of the town.

Girls junior Gabi Hannum explained how the hometown advantage is different in Thompson Falls.

“Playing at our home court is really special just because we have so much support from our community and all the fans. There’s parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins ... they all show up just to support (us).”

Both teams are looking to take their hot starts to the postseason.

Thompson Falls Senior Bryson Lecoure says there is a simple recipe to making that goal a reality.

“We just gotta work hard and get 1% better every day,” LeCoure said. “I think we're doing it. We've been doing it the whole season, so I think come tournament time we'll be ready.”

Both teams play their next game Feb. 6 at Plains.

