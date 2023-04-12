Julia Bushard’s walk-off single gives Great Falls CMR a 7-6 softball win over Great Falls High

GREAT FALLS — It took all seven innings to decide the first crosstown match up of the season and it was in favor of Great Falls CMR after Julia Bushard sent one down the right sideline for the walk-off single and a 7-6 win over crosstown foe Great Falls High.

Bushard and Brie Ginnaty were the top hitters as they both finished with three each, just one ahead of Great Falls’ Ashlyn Jones who finished with two hits and three RBI’s.

The first four innings looked like it was going to be an easy evening for CMR. Ginnaty helped the Rustlers get on the board first as she sent a deep ball out to center field for an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Trouble struck the Bison early at the plate as they went three up and three down in the top of the second. CMR took advantage at the plate as it went on to score one more run in the second, taking a 2-0 lead.

Great Falls found some life and added a run to the board in the third, but still trailed 3-1 by the time the game was heading into the fifth. Alex Bloomgren stepped up with runners on first and second, sent a low shot to the outfield, and was good for a RBI single to bring the Bison within one run. Jones shortly after would give them the lead on a double, and the Bison were ahead 5-4 all the way through til the top of the seventh.

Great Falls added a run to its lead, going ahead 6-4 as the game headed into the final half inning. Things began to go downhill for the Bison as the Rustlers had loaded the bases with no outs. An infield fly brought in a run to make the score 6-5 with the winning run at second base.

Bushard, already with two hits in the game, then put one down the first base line for a base hit and deep enough to bring home the two runners on base to give the Rustlers the win over their crosstown rival.