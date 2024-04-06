Josh Huestis Foundation to host second annual Montana Elite Invitational

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR alum and former NBA player Josh Huestis is bringing back the Montana Elite Invitational (M.E.I) for a second straight year.

After having the inaugural event at Carroll College, he is bringing it back to his hometown this year, as the University of Providence will be the the host May 25-27.

The M.E.I is a camp for Montana’s top basketball prospects to display their talents in front of college coaches as they attempt to further their recruitment. NCAA Division I coaches will virtually attend while coaches from NCAA Divisions II and III, as well as the NAIA, will be in person to scout and speak directly with players.

The rosters consist of 28 boys and 28 girls from all over the state and represent each of the four high school classifications. Huestis works with a committee of coaches, journalists and basketball experts throughout the year to select the rosters for the invitational. The full rosters can be found below.

Montana Elite Invitation 2024 Roster

The Montana Elite Invitational will be open to the public on May 26 and 27. Tickets will be available to purchase beginning April 25 on the Josh Huestis Foundation website.