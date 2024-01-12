Jefferson boys, girls basketball teams pick up sweep of Townsend

BOULDER — The Jefferson boys and girls basketball teams swept Townsend in a District 5B doubleheader Thursday night.

Jefferson's boys defeated Townsend 84-72 while the Panther girls dispatched the Bulldogs 65-35.

In the boys game, Jefferson's Hunter Stevens led all scorers with 26 points while Marcus Lee had 18. Dalton Noble added 13 and Kellen Meredith scored 11 for the Panthers.

Tavyn Anderson and Sawyer Horne each had 23 points for Townsend while teamate Ryedan Reed added 16.

Three scored in double digits for Jefferson in the girls game. Cameron Toney led with 17 points. Arena Faler added 13 and MacKenzie Layng had 10.

Holly Newman's 10 points led the way for the Townsend girls.

