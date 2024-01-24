'It’s not trying to win, but trying to destroy people': Great Falls trio locked in for state wrestling tourney

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High wrestlers Jace Komac (145 pounds), Kale Baumann (152) and Dylan Block (160) each ranks first in Class AA in their weight class and has a one-track mind as the postseason nears.

As a freshman during the 2022-2023 season, Komac placed fourth at the state tournament. For two straight years, Baumann has placed second and Block has finished in the top three.

They’ve all gotten close, yet they haven’t been able to complete the job. This year their mindsets are different and the confidence is higher.

“You can’t stop putting in the work. Even though it shows that you are at the top, there’s people that are still chasing after you,” said Komac. “So the grind doesn’t stop, you’ve got to keep pushing and prove yourself at the state tournament showing that you’re (number) one.”

“It’s not trying to win, but trying to destroy people. I’m not focused every match on winning by a point or two and escaping,” said Baumann. “I’m focused on getting techs, getting pins, finding bonus points and just using that mindset to boost my confidence and wrestle that much better with it.”

Specifically for Block, he feels as if his mental state of mind is what stopped him from winning in previous years. This year he understands he needs to approach things differently and feels he is heading in the right direction.

“Honestly I think it’s always been a mental thing. I think I could’ve gotten it done last year but I don’t think I was right mentally but now that I’ve focused on my mentality going into season, I think I can definitely get it done,” said Block.

The Eastern AA divisional tournament will be in Belgrade beginning Feb. 2. The state tournament will be the following week, beginning Feb. 9, at First Interstate Arena in Billings.