'It’s crazy, we've come really far': Youthful Hardin relay boys eager to make waves at state

HARDIN — Not long ago, it was hard to imagine this moment. The Hardin Bulldogs had only two or three boys on their high school swim team.

“It’s crazy, we’ve come far … really far,” sophomore Asher Renshaw told MTN Sports before a recent practice.

Fast forward to today, and the Bulldogs have not only assembled a full boys team but also showcase a competitive and youthful relay squad. This year's lineup includes sophomores, a freshman and an eighth-grader eager to make their mark.

“The 400 free relay is what we really shine in this year, I think. And last year we hardly did that at all,” Renshaw added, reflecting on the team's remarkable growth.

Sophomore Nolan Vandersloot also noted the team's improvement.

“I think we’re a little better than I thought we’d be," he said. "We dropped six seconds in our last meet.”

Together with twin brother Aidan, who swims the second leg of the relay, the Vandersloot siblings have a unique bond strengthened by shared goals. And Aidan doesn’t mind that swimmers seem to stage fewer regular-season meets than most other high school sports.

“I think it’s pretty balanced,” he said. “We have about a meet a week, just enough time to work on stuff you need and improve it at the next meet.”

Adding to the team dynamic is Payton Drake, the youngest and tallest member of the relay. The eighth-grader boasts impressive speed, crediting his older teammates for pushing him to excel.

“I’ve been swimming with all these guys ever since I started and, you know, they’ve pushed me and I’ve just been able to get the speed,” Drake shared, enthusiasm evident in his words.

These athletes also have a long history together as club teammates before crossing over to high school.

“Six, seven years on and off … like, through COVID. It’s been a real journey,” Renshaw said of their dedication and shared experiences.

With the state meet looming, this young squad is more than ready for the challenge ahead.

“For the future, we have a really good, solid foundation to build off of,” Nolan Vandersloot concluded, hinting at potential that lies ahead for the Bulldogs' swimming program.

As the boys gear up for this weekend, it’s clear that Hardin's swim team is not just competing — they are proving that youth can indeed lead the way.