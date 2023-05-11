'It’s been pretty successful': Great Falls High's Reed Harris rounding out well-rounded career

GREAT FALLS — Four years of an entertaining, well-rounded high school career will come to a close for Great Falls High's Reed Harris at the Class AA state track meet on May 26-27 in Butte.

As one chapter closes, another opens as Harris will be heading east this summer to begin his new journey as a wide receiver at Division I FBS Boston College.

“It’s kind of sad but at the same time it’s a little interesting because after this, football is going to be my main focus. That’s going to be a complete new chapter in my life so I’m pretty excited for it,” said Harris.

The three-sport star has a decorated athletic resume. He finished his football career with 229 passing completions to go with 21 touchdown passes, 536 receiving yards on 36 receptions and five touchdowns, and 1,575 rushing yards to compliment the 13 touchdowns he scored on the ground.

Defensively he added 83 tackles (10 for loss), nine sacks, 17 hurries, five fumble recoveries and forced forced fumbles. In his time spent with he Bison on the gridiron, they never lost to their cross town rival.

“I think overall my high school career … it’s been pretty successful and pretty interesting. I think some of the most memorable moments were definitely all the cross-town football games and all the stuff like that,” Harris said.

Harris was named a finalist for the Montana Gatorade football player of the year in 2022, while also being named first-team all-conference and all-state.

During his time on the basketball court, Harris helped the Bison to an Eastern AA divisional title and a State AA title-game appearance. On the track he holds the No. 1 spot in the state for the 100-meter dash and is top 10 in the 200.

“My expectation now is to take first in the (100) and (200), hopefully,” said Harris. “Maybe we can do better than ... I think we got fifth place last year in the 4x100 (relay).”

Reed will officially end his Bison athletic career following the conclusion of the state meet in Butte.

