'It's a joy': NFHS Citation Award winner Jay Lemelin on distinguished referee career

BILLINGS — Whether on a football field or a basketball court, Jay Lemelin has built a reputation as the nice guy. And that’s in a sports world where it feels like everybody is rooting against the stripes of a referee.

“I enjoy the crowd, I enjoy the atmosphere. If I’m not refereeing the game, I’m probably there watching the game,” the longtime Billings referee told MTN Sports.

No matter how tight the game or how close the call, Lemelin is usually working it with a disarming smile.

“It’s a joy,” he said.

Lemelin started officiating in high school. Thumbing through pictures on his cell phone, it’s hard to believe he has been officiating for over 40 years in Montana. Truth be told, he's accumulated 75 seasons between basketball and football.

He’s also worked separate games with his father back in the early days, daughter Jeanann, son Kale and his brother Greg during one memorable weekend in particular.

“We were doing a divisional basketball tournament together and my dad was here to watch us. And after the game, another official had us over to their house and we sat and visited," he recalled. "Shortly thereafter, my dad ended up passing away and I just think back to him being there when Greg and I reffed that tournament together … and having him talk about it afterward … it was pretty cool.”

Lemelin had no idea then how high of an officiating summit he could climb.

Just a couple weeks ago he was walking toward the stage in a downtown Boston hotel after earning what may turn out to be the highest compliment of his sports career: a citation award from the National Federation of High Schools.

“What they’ve told me is (that) this is their most prestigious honor. What I appreciate about the award is, it’s shedding a positive light on the officiating aspect and that’s for everyone. I can think of guys throughout this state that are as deserving or more deserving — both men and women — that could be in my shoes right now,” he said.

He has also earned another pair of national awards: NFHS Basketball Official of the Year for 2002-03 and NFHS Football Official of the Year for 2014-15.

Known for his fairness and consistency, Lemelin has been chosen to work high school basketball state tournaments for 27 straight years along with a countless number of football postseasons. His efforts were recognized last year with the Montana Officials Association's 40-Year Service Award.

He has also given back in many other ways, from chairing a regional board to assigning local pool games to mentoring young officials.

“We’re going to put you on a crew, people are going to take care of you," Lemelin said. "It happens fast and pretty soon you’re like, 'Oh, I’m getting a feel for this,' and that’s where the smile comes.”

The same smile that's been hard to miss for four decades.