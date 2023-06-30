“I’d like to get to that Division I level”: Fischer Brown gearing up for final high school season

GREAT FALLS — Lewistown basketball star Fischer Brown is coming off his best season so far, which ended in a state championship as well as being named the 2023 MaxPreps Montana basketball player of the year.

Entering his senior year he is one of the most heavily recruited athletes in the state, which comes at no surprise since basketball is all he has ever known. Fischer’s father and grandfather both played basketball, so he found it to be natural that he fell in love with the game.

“I swear I came out the womb with a basketball. The first thing I was ever introduced to was a ball,” said Brown.

By the age of 9, he was making noise on the national scene. He competed in the Elks Hoop Shoot at the age of 8 but fell short as he finished in third place in Livingston. The following year he went to regionals in Rapid City, S.D., and walked away with the gold, sending him to the national stage where he finished third place among other kids from all over the country.

“That was part of what made me love the competition in basketball. That’s something where it’s just you versus yourself and in that kind of situation, no one else can control it,” said Brown. “You’re just shooting the free throws. It’s just you in a silent room and everything is on your shoulders.”

Last year Brown helped the Golden Eagles to a perfect 24-0 record that led to the program's first state title since 1979. He averaged 23.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assist and 2.6 steals, including a career high 54 points in a game against Hardin. At the conclusion of the school year, the program graduated its four seniors, leaving Brown and his remaining teammates with some big shoes to fill.

“Those seniors were a big part of our team — talent, leadership, everything they did they held us to that high standard,” said Brown. “It’s just going to be different. It may take us a while to get used to it but I also think we've got the guys we can fill in with this and we should be right back at it.”

Brown has attracted attention from college coaches ranging from Division I to NAIA, including most of the Frontier Conference. Even with his active recruitment, he still feels a little pressure going into his final high school season.

“That’s also what makes it more fun. You’re playing for not only your family and friends, but you’re also playing for college coaches out there. You’re playing for a chance tom pay for your schooling and that’s what everyone wants. Then you get a chance to play four more years of basketball after that and it’s a huge part of what you play for,” said Brown.

“At least for me that’s been a main goal of mine. I’d like to get to that Division I level and be able to play basketball and be able to tell my kids that I played at that high level.”

