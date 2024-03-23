HIT: Zad Rodarte crowned 3-point champion, Johnslee Pierre wins dunk contest

HAVRE — The 37th annual Hi-Line Invitational continued Friday from the campus of MSU-Northern. During a break from the games, the players competed in both a 3-point and dunk competition.

Bozeman Gallatin’s Zad Rodarte took home the crown as the sharpest shooter in the gym, and Lustre Christian’s Johnslee Pierre proved to be the highest flyer.

The 3-point competition was split between boys and girls for the first round, with winners to face each other in the finale. Big Timber’s Kameryn Ketcham drilled 17 triples for the highest score on the girls side and advanced to the final round. Rodarte poured in 20 3s to take the cake one the boys side. In the final round, he beat his original score and made 22.

Pierre and Billings West senior Cooper Tyson were the only two high schoolers to participate in the dunk contest. Click the video wheel above to witness the Treasure State’s high flyers.